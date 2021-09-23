Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon infuses 450 crore in Amazon Pay ahead of festive season

Amazon infuses 450 crore in Amazon Pay ahead of festive season

A watch store advertises the use of the Amazon Pay digital payment system in Mumbai, India.
1 min read . 08:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The fresh infusion comes just ahead of the festive season where the US retail behemoth will compete for head-on against Walmart-owned Flipkart and others

US e-commerce giant Amazon has infused 450 crore into Amazon Pay India, the American e-commerce major's payments app, as per regulatory documents.

The fresh infusion comes just ahead of the festive season where the US retail behemoth will compete for head-on against Walmart-owned Flipkart and others.

Amazon Pay (India) has allotted 45 crore equity shares, aggregating to 450 crore to Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd and Amazon.com.incs Ltd, regulatory documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler, showed, news agency PTI reports.

According to the filing, Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd was allotted 449,955,036 equity shares, while Amazon.com.incs Limited was given 44,964 equity shares. The shares were allotted on September 17, 2021.

Meanwhile, Amazon Pay India will reportedly offer deposit booking services for its customers, even as rival Google Pay's similar facility has invited regulatory attention within days of its launch.

Amazon Pay India had earlier announced a tie-up with investment platform Kuvera.in through which the former's customers will be able to invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, a statement said.

“Kuvera will provide its services, products and technology know how to create an exclusive experience for Amazon Pay's users to facilitate investments into mutual funds, fixed deposits, and more over time," it had stated.

Google Pay has tied up with Equitas Small Finance Bank for allowing its users to book deposits. Details surrounding the banks where Amazon Pay customers' deposits will be made were not immediately known.

With agency inputs

