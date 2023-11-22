Amazon inks pact with Inland Waterways Authority to boost delivery service

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has signed a pact with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to boost its delivery services and promote cargo shipment via rivers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The maiden ship with e-commerce cargo will be flagged off from Patna to Kolkata soon," ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal was quoted as saying in a statement.

This partnership seeks to harness the efficiency and sustainability of water transport to optimize logistics, diminish environmental footprints, and promote economic development, the statement said.

According to a World Bank Report, rail and road transport consume 18.5% and 91.6% more fuel than water transport, making it the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

"The aim of this partnership is to leverage the efficiency and sustainability of water transport to streamline logistics, reduce environmental impact and foster economic growth," shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"With the beginning of this service, the artisans, the entrepreneurs and the traders of India's hinterland will find an opportunity to sell their products in the wider market, both nationally and internationally, reasonably, easily at an affordable cost via an efficient mode of transportation. he added.

To accelerate water transport, the government has initiated 113 projects under the Sagarmala project worth ₹7,030 crore. Out of these, 15 projects worth ₹1,100 crore have been completed and 32 projects worth ₹3,900 crore are under implementation.

This partnership will not only benefit Amazon by lowering its transportation cost but also open up new possibilities for all e-commerce companies to leverage the extensive inland waterways in India, the statement said.

"IWAI and Amazon are poised to explore and implement state-of-the-art solutions, addressing the evolving needs of the e-commerce industry and contributing to a greener and more resilient logistics ecosystem," the statement added.

