Amazon integrates Pantry service within Fresh, bets on 2-hour grocery deliveries

Bengaluru: Amazon India on Friday said that it will be integrating its Pantry service with instant grocery service Fresh across cities it operates in a bid to reduce the delivery time to consumers to 2-hour slots.

This service will be rolled out to customers in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mysore over the next two weeks and to all customers in cities where Fresh is serving, in the upcoming months.

While in the remaining 290 cities, which don’t have Amazon’s Fresh service; Pantry will continue to provide for their grocery needs, the e-commerce giant said.

Amazon Fresh will now offer customers supermarket selection along with hundreds of Pantry deals from sellers, including super-value packs and items to save.

In this integrated online store, customers can shop a wide range of selection including fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled products like dairy and meats, dry grocery items, beauty, baby, personal care and pet products, while having the convenience of 2-hour delivery slots from 6 AM to midnight.

“We are humbled by how millions of Indian customers have made us a part of their lives for grocery shopping. Customers love the 2-hour convenience of Fresh for daily grocery and unmatched Pantry savings when they shop for dry grocery. We are excited to integrate these services in a single online grocery store thus allowing customers to enjoy unmatched convenience and value," said Siddharth Nambiar, director, category management, Amazon India.

Amazon India had introduced its Fresh service back in August 2019, in Bengaluru. Since then it has scaled the service to some of the major metros in the city.

To rival this, competitor Flipkart introduced its 90-minute delivery service Flipkart Quick, across categories, including grocery, mobiles and electronics, and home accessories, in July last year, starting with Bengaluru.

Amazon Fresh and Flipkart Quick rival hyperlocal delivery firms Swiggy and Dunzo, which also provide 30-45 minute grocery deliveries. There is also e-grocer BigBasket which provides 60-minute deliveries through its ‘bbexpress’ offering in certain cities across India.

