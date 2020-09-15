Amazon is expanding its offices, hiring: Inside the tech giant’s strategy

In its corporate offices, the company is adding software engineers, product managers, cloud infrastructure architects and other roles. Such jobs at Amazon can pay in the six figures. Despite a shift in workplace practices caused by the pandemic, Amazon said it plans to have much of its corporate workforce in offices long-term. This month, the company said it would hire 100,000 new hourly employees in the U.S. and Canada and open 100 operational buildings, including fulfillment centers, delivery stations, sorting centers and other sites. Amazon this month also said it is hiring for 33,000 positions among its corporate ranks. In August, Amazon said it would add thousands of employees in major markets such as New York, Dallas and Phoenix.