Amazon is the latest big tech firm to plant a flag in Miami office market
- Company renting nearly 9,000 square feet of space at WeWork building in Coral Gables for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Web Services
Amazon.com Inc. is establishing a new foothold in Miami, the latest sign that the city is succeeding in its efforts to become an expanding East Coast tech hub.
The e-commerce giant is renting nearly 9,000 square feet of office space at a WeWork Inc. building in Coral Gables, a city in Miami-Dade County, according to a person familiar with the matter. The space is occupied by employees in the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Web Services teams, this person said.
Some of the employees are transferring to Miami from Latin America. Amazon is in the process of hiring more than 60 additional employees to bring its total in Miami to about 160 jobs, this person said. This office represents the company’s biggest corporate commitment in South Florida.
While the Seattle-based company’s presence in Miami is still modest in scale by Amazon’s standards, the firm becomes the latest in a string of tech and financial companies that have relocated to the Miami area or opened new satellite offices. They have been drawn by lower taxes, sunny weather, and a more business-friendly environment than most states.
The giant investment firms Blackstone Inc. and Starwood Capital Group, Microsoft Corp. and Spotify Technology and among the high-profile firms to lease or build offices in or near the city within the past few years.
Large tech-focused venture capital and private-equity firms like SoftBank, and Thoma Bravo have also migrated to the area. Most recently, Apollo Global Management leased 23,000 square feet of office space in Miami’s 701 Brickell.
About a quarter of South Florida’s 3.7 million square feet of existing office space is new to market, or five times the 10-year average, said Grant Killingsworth, a Senior Vice President at CBRE representing office tenants in Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Palm Beach County.
“The majority of the tenant growth that’s been happening through the Covid pandemic has been financial service firms and technology companies," he said.
Miami was among 20 shortlisted cities when Amazon went in search of a second headquarters, the company has said, but it ultimately lost to Arlington, Va. In addition to its two main headquarters, Amazon also created 18 tech hubs across North America, announcing further expansions in late 2021.
Amazon recently said that while the company is embracing flexible and remote work, it is leaving decisions up to individual teams on where they should be located.
Instead of signing a multiple-year lease, Amazon has followed the lead of other tech companies in the city, like Kayak.com, and quietly rented its Miami space at a WeWork instead. Kayak also rented space at the WeWork in Coral Gables.
“It’s a lower cost commitment," Mr. Killingsworth said.
While office space is lower cost in Miami compared with New York City, the price has increased in the past two years by as much as 30% in locations like the Brickell area, where some of the top-tier Class A buildings are asking between $70 to $100 a square foot, and up to $150 a square foot for certain unique spaces.
“It’s a tremendous change from the past," said Stephen Rutchik, a broker at Colliers who leases office space in the Miami area.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
