Amazon keeps profit margins in Orbit

Amazon’s bottom line is of particular import to investors given that the bulk of its now-$620 billion in annual revenue still comes from the notoriously low-margin retail business. But the company has been successfully beefing that up over the past few years thanks to its lucrative cloud computing business and newer ventures such as advertising, which now generates more than $53 billion a year in revenue. The latter should still have major growth ahead as the company is still early in selling ads for its Prime Video streaming service.