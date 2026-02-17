Amazon lauds new labour codes, says to scale up India e-commerce exports
The company, which pledged to help create 1 million jobs in India by 2030, welcomed the budget move to scrap the ₹10 lakh courier export cap and said it will back Indian sellers’ global expansion.
NEW DELHI : Welcoming India’s new labour codes that have brought gig and platform workers under a formal social security framework, Amazon.com Inc. chief global affairs and legal officer David A. Zapolsky told Mint that the retail giant is working to scale up India's e-commerce exports through Amazon to $80 billion and support 3.8 million jobs by 2030. He said Amazon will support the country's exports with artificial intelligence (AI) tools for 15 million local small businesses.