Amazon has introduced Bazaar to provide non-branded fashionable apparels and other products under ₹ 600. With this launch, the e-commerce giant aims to compete websites like Flipkart and Meesho

The US-based firm had initiated the onboarding process for sellers, urging them to list unbranded fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, watches, shoes, jewellery, etc below ₹600, reported Economic Times a month ago.

“We continue to invest and innovate on behalf of our customers and third-party sellers and are excited to introduce the Amazon Bazaar storefront on Amazon.in where customers can discover and shop ultra-affordable fashion and home products listed by sellers, especially from manufacturing hubs across India," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

The move came amid a slowdown for mass-market products with Amazon facing deceleration in its growth. Even though there has been no major announcement by the company, a special ‘Bazaar’ section has started appearing on Amazon's Android application version. In the section, users can find kitchen items with a starting price of ₹125, trending accessories and clothing at ₹125, and many other items.

How to buy items on Amazon's Bazaar? Consumers don't have to download another application or visit another site as Bazaar is available on Amazon's Android application. Follow the steps to access Amazon Bazaar.

-Download and install Amazon application.

-Open the Amazon mobile app and sign in.

-New users can also skip the process to directly access the online available products.

Users can see the 'Bazaar' icon on application to purchase affordable and fashionable items under ₹ 600 on Amazon.

-Click on the ‘Baazaar’ icon on the top left of the home screen to begin shopping for affordable items on Amazon's Bazaar.

About Amazon Bazaar Amazon Bazaar is a dedicated destination for fashion and home products at affordable rates, wrote Amazon in its Help and Customer Service section.

“You can find items from clothing, accessories, and jewellery to handbags, shoes, traditional and western wear, and a wide array of home goods including kitchenware, towels, bed linens, and décor items. Start shopping now on Amazon Bazaar! Available only on the Android Amazon shopping app," reads the Amazon page.

The special store focuses on delivery timelines within two to three days, deviating from its usual fast delivery proposition for Prime members. The company is likely to offer zero referral fees to merchants, especially for products with a low average selling price (ASP).

