Amazon launches 'School from Home' store for stationery, laptops, PCs

Amazon launches 'School from Home' store for stationery, laptops, PCs1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Customers will also be provided with offers and deals on ‘School from Home’ essentials such as textbooks and study guides
Amazon has launched a special segment within their website focused on the needs of students pursuing their education from home. The store offers a selection of products which includes textbooks, stationery, laptops, tablets & PCs and much more.
The e-commerce website claims that there was surge in search for these products. There was over twice the amount of search increase for laptops & tablets, nearly 1.2 times increase for stationery, over twice the search for mouse & keyboards and over three times more for routers. Search for study table also saw a surge of 2.5x.
Customers will also be provided with offers and deals on ‘School from Home’ essentials such as textbooks and study guides, stationery, writing essentials, laptops, tablets & PCs, keyboard & mouse, headsets & speakers, printer and even for home furnishing that will help students to build a setup.
Amazon is selling a few products at discounted prices as well. The Dell Inspiron 3583 15.6-inch FHD laptop with 8th Gen Core i5 processor is selling at ₹46,990.
Sony’s WI-C200 wireless in-ear headphones with a battery life up to 15 hours of playback, and an upgraded quick charge function is selling at ₹1,599.
HP DeskJet 2138 colour printer with copy and scan capabilities is priced at ₹4,499. Logitech MK215 wireless keyboard and mouse combo will be selling at ₹1,349. Avekin’s non-magnetic double-sided white board and chalk board will be selling at ₹499.
The store also features various houseold furniture to enhance a student's experience while studying. This includes cushions, seats, shelves, table lamps and much more.
