Amazon layoffs: 100 jobs cut from teams serving Alexa and Kindle in corporate trim

Amazon layoffs: E-commerce giant Amazon is cutting around 100 jobs in its devices and services division, which includers workers involved with the Alexa voice assistance and e-reader product Kindle, according to a report by Bloomberg. This moves comes as the company makes effort to “trim” its corporate workforce, it added.

Amazon's Statement: ‘Making teams operate more efficiently’ In a statement on May 14, Kristy Schmidt, spokeswoman for Amazon confirmed the layoffs and said that it is a part of the company's effort to “operate more efficiently”

“As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently, and to better align with our product road map, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles. We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we’re committed to supporting affected employees through their transitions,” Schmidt added.

CEO Any Jassy leads job cuts at Amazon Since 2022, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has begun the Seattle-based online retailer’s biggest-ever round of corporate job cuts. And as many as 27,000 workers were given the pink slip.

Since then, several smaller rounds of layoffs in particular departments have led to job cuts across the company's various department, including some cuts in the communication division in January 2025.

Till March 2025, Amazon had 1.56 million workers — the number include those on the rolls in full-time and part-time jobs. This is up 3 per cent comapred to 2024. However, the e-commerce giant’s workforce is mostly made up of hourly wage earners or logistics employees in its warehouse and delivery network.

The job cuts at Amazon’s devices team were reported earlier by Reuters. This development comes after Microsoft Corporation on May 13 (Tuesday) also confirmed that it is cutting 6,000 jobs across departments in a bid to “reduce management layers”, the BB report added.

