E-commerce major Amazon Inc. is set to layoff 14,000 managerial jobs by early 2025 as the trillion-dollar company aims to save costs, reported multiple media outlets on Tuesday, March 18.

As per the reports, the company seeks to save between $2.1 billion and $3.6 billion annually after this 13 per cent workforce reduction. These managerial job cuts will bring down the number of managers in the firm to 91,936 managers, compared to the current level of 1,05,770 managers.

Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Complete Circle, in a social media post on platform X, called out Amazon, expressing that these job cuts are just full of industry jargon and advancement of artificial intelligence.