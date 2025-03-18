Amazon Layoffs: AI likely to claim 14,000 corporate jobs this year as firm eyes cost cuts

E-commerce major Amazon Inc. is set to layoff 14,000 managerial jobs by early 2025 as the trillion-dollar company aims to save costs, reported the news portal Financial Express on Tuesday, March 18.

As per the news report, the company seeks to save between ₹210 crore and ₹360 crore annually after this 13 per cent workforce reduction. These managerial job cuts will bring down the number of managers in the firm to 91,936 managers, compared to the current level of 1,05,770 managers.

Advertisement

Livemint could not independently verify the report and has reached out to Amazon for a comment. The story will be updated with the company's response as soon as it is received.

Also Read | Amazon lays off hundred employees of its Fresh Grocery stores in the US

Amazon's plan for job cuts Earlier in January, Business Insider had reported that Amazon has asked some of its managers to increase their direct reports, make fewer senior recruitments, and reduce the payments for some employees.

In September 2024, Amazon's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy announced his plans to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by 15 per cent as of March 2025 end.

Reducing the layers in the corporate ladder, Amazon aims to “decrease bureaucracy” and increase speed in the company, reported the news portal.

Also Read | Federal worker layoffs reach 250,000 as budget cut deadline looms

This move from the firm intends to shake up the management structure completely, and layoffs are likely to impact thousands of Amazon corporate employees, according to the news portal's report.

Advertisement

As of 2024, 15.5 lakh employees work at Amazon, compared to its previous levels of nearly 15.3 lakh employees, reported the news portal citing filing data.

The guidelines cited in the report also mentioned that Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales team will also be required to pause all new manager recruitments until the team understands the organizational restructure.

Amazon shares were trading 2.11 per cent lower at $191.61 at 12:46 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, March 18, compared to $195.74 at the previous US market close. The shares were also trading lower in the pre-market session on Wall Street.