Amazon layoffs continue, now 100 employees from its video games unit fired

Amazon layoffs continue, now 100 employees from its video games unit fired1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 02:43 PM IST
The news comes weeks after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs. The cuts have so far affected more than 27,000 employees. Amazon's shares have gained more than 20% this year, following a near 50% tumble in 2022.
Layoffs continued at Amazon this week with 100 employees from the company's video games unit losing their jobs. The news comes weeks after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs, piling on to a wave of job cuts that has swept the technology sector as a rough economy forces companies to get leaner.
