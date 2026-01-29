Amazon layoffs: India-based employees among those expected to be hit as e-commerce giant slashes 16,000 jobs—details

E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday announced a fresh batch of 16,000 job cuts, the company's second round of layoffs in four months.

Earlier, Amazon had announced that it was cutting 14,000 jobs, taking the total number of layoffs since October 2025 to 30,000.

Initial reports about the latest round of job cuts had not provided specifics about the geographies and departments that are likely to be affected, but now, internal communications from the e-commerce giant has shed some light on the same.

Which geographies are likely to be the hit? Amazon's latest round of job cuts are very likely to impact impact the US, UK, and India.

Business Insider, which accessed internal messages on workplace communications app Slack, reported that employees in the three aforementioned geographies had been receiving notifications about the cuts.

Which departments will be hit by the job cuts? Messages reviewed by Business Insider suggest that the 16,000 job cuts announced on Wednesday will affect several departments within Amazon, ranging from tech services to its retail business.

The publication reported that on the tech side, the company's Amazon Web Services cloud unit, such as the AI cloud service Bedrock and the cloud data warehouse Redshift, are likely to be hit.

On the retail front, teams such as the Prime subscription service and the last-mile Delivery Experience team will also see jobs slashed.

In addition, the company's ProServe consulting team is also likely to see cuts.

While the quanta of job cuts in each department is unknown as of now, Business Insider reported that many affected employees who posted to an internal Amazon Slack channel looking for job leads had software engineering roles, suggesting that tech jobs are the ones which have been most adversely impacted.

Options for US-based employees The e-commerce giant, meanwhile, has said that it is offering most US-based employees a period of 90 days to search for a new role internally.

Amazon has also said that those unable to find another role, or those opting out of the offer, will receive support, including severance pay and health insurance benefits.