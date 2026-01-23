Amazon layoffs: Thousands of corporate jobs on chopping block as giant seeks to trim workforce by 30,000 — All we know

American tech and e-commerce giant Amazon plans to cut thousands of corporate jobs next week, as part of its plan to trim its workforce by 30,000, Reuters reported citing sources.

These layoffs — among the companies largest — are likely to impact white collar roles across divisions including Amazon Web Services (AWS), the People Experience and Technology unit (human resources), Prime Video and retail, it added. Sources added that the plans could change.

In October last year, Amazon culled 14,000 white-collar jobs (around half of its target 30,000), and is expected to do the same this year, as per the sources.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment, the report added.

Artificial intelligence-led job cuts? The Seattle online retailer tied the October round of job cuts to the rise of artificial intelligence software, saying in an internal letter that “this generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.”

However, CEO Andy Jassy later told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the reduction was “not really financially driven and it’s not even really AI-driven.” Rather, he said, “it’s culture," meaning the company has too much bureaucracy.

“You end up with a lot more people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers," he said.

Jassy had said earlier in 2025 that he expected Amazon’s corporate workforce to shrink over time as a result of efficiencies gained from the use of AI.

Corporations are increasingly using AI to write code for their software and adopting AI agents that automate routine tasks, as they look to save costs and cut reliance on people. Amazon touted its latest AI models during its annual AWS cloud computing conference in December.

The full 30,000 jobs would represent a small portion of Amazon’s 1.58 million employees, but nearly 10% of the firm’s corporate workforce. The majority of Amazon’s workers are in fulfillment centers and warehouses.

It would be the largest layoff in Amazon’s three-decade history. The company trimmed about 27,000 jobs in 2022.

Affected workers in October were told they would remain on the payroll for 90 days, during which time they could apply for jobs internally or seek other employment. That period expires on Monday.