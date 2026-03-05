Amazon layoffs: Tech giant hands pink slips to employees in robotics division, says report

Amazon layoffs: Tech giant Amazon has again exercised a layoff round this week, this time in its robotics division, Business Insider reported.

The latest Amazon layoffs in a sweeping cost-reduction effort came on Tuesday as the company's Robotics VP Scott Dresser made the announcement in a message that was accessed by Business Insider, it reported.

It was not clear how many employees were shown the pink slips in the latest round of Amazon layoffs.

Dresser told employees that the decision was “difficult but necessary”, while stressing that robotics remains a “strategic priority” at a time when Amazon restructures and organises certain efforts.

The latest decision underscores the fact that Amazon is still cutting out jobs even after slashing around 57,000 roles since 2022, including the massive layoff rounds in October 2025 and January 2026.

According to an Amazon spokesperson cited by Business Insider, the company eliminated a “relatively small number of robotics roles” this week. The tech and e-commerce giant continues to “hire and invest in strategic areas”, the spokesperson said.

“We regularly review our organisations to make sure teams are best set up to innovate and deliver for our customers,” the spokesperson said in a statement, as per Business Insider.

Livemint could not independently verify the report. This article will be updated if Amazon issues an official statement.

“We don't make these decisions lightly, and we're committed to supporting employees whose roles are affected with severance pay, health insurance benefits, and job placement support,” the spokesperson told Business Insider.

The media outlet previously reported that Amazon pulled back on Blue Jay, a warehouse robot project that was launched just a few months prior, as it plans to shift towards a new robotics system. This comes at a time when the company relies on thousands of robots to shuttle goods across warehouses to operate its vast fulfillment network.

What to know about Amazon layoffs In January, Amazon underwent a mass layoff round eliminating 16,000 corporate roles. At that time, HR chief Beth Galetti said the company was not going to establish a “new rhythm” of undergoing sweeping job cuts every few months. However, she did not rule out more Amazon layoffs.

Amazon employed about 1.58 million people across the world as of end of last year. While the bulk of the roles were in the warehouse and logistics divisions, around 3,50,000 people in those divisions were in corporate and technology roles.

In its latest round of layoffs, Amazon cited restructuring aimed at “removing bureaucracy" in its operations, but the cuts also arrive as the company continues to ramp up spending on AI. CEO Andy Jassy previously said that he anticipated generative AI to reduce Amazon's corporate workforce.

Meanwhile, Amazon and other Big Tech and retail companies have cut thousands of jobs to bring spending back in line following the Covid-19 pandemic. Amazon’s workforce doubled as millions stayed home and boosted online spending.

The layoffs announced in January were Amazon’s biggest since 2023, when the company cut 27,000 jobs across various roles.