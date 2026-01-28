Amazon layoffs: Tech giant mistakenly confirms sacking of cloud unit employees in email

Amazon Layoffs: Tech giant Amazon on Tuesday sent out a notice to some of its employees in an apparent error, confirming a wave of upcoming layoffs at the company.

Employees at the company's cloud division on Tuesday got a notice acknowledging “organizational changes” at Amazon, according to a report by CNBC.

The notice appeared to have sent out prematurely to the Amazon Web Services cloud-computing employees, as the Amazon layoffs were planned for Wednesday morning, as per Reuters.

“Changes like this are hard on everyone,” Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of applied AI solutions at Amazon Web Services, wrote in the alleged email, seen by CNBC.

“These decisions are difficult and are made thoughtfully as we position our organization and AWS for future success," it added.

The email also mentions a post from Amazon’s HR boss Beth Galetti, saying that the company had already notified “impacted colleagues in our organization,” in US, Canada and Costa Rica that they had lost their jobs.

According to the report by Reuters, AWS employees who received the email said in their Slack messages that the meeting called on Wednesday was almost immediately cancelled.

Amazon layoffs this week Reuters earlier reported that Amazon intended to lay off thousands of corporate employees starting this week.

However, the Andy Jassy-led company has not yet informed impacted workers, neither has it confirmed the news.

Jobs in the company's units covering AWS, retail, Prime Video and human resources were slated to be affected, Reuters reported quoting people familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

The full scope of Amazon layoffs this week remained unclear.

Amazon laid off about 14,000 people in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

On Tuesday, Amazon cut jobs in its Fresh grocery and Go market divisions as it plans to close existing brick-and-mortar stores and convert some of them to Whole Foods stores. It did not disclose the number of affected employees.

The size of the cuts to be announced on Wednesday remained unclear. The full 30,000 jobs flagged in October would represent a small portion of Amazon’s 1.58 million employees, but nearly 10% of the company's corporate workforce.