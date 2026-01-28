Amazon layoffs: Tech giant to cut 16,000 jobs in second round in next three months amid AI expansion plans

Amazon layoffs: US-based technology and e-commerce giant, Amazon, is set to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide in the next three-month period amid the company's restructuring and artificial intelligence (AI) expansion plans, reported the news agency Reuters on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

The company was reportedly planning a second round of layoffs as part of its broader strategy of cutting nearly 30,000 corporate roles within the organisation.

According to a previous report from the news agency, Amazon's layoffs are expected to affect workers in Amazon Web Services, Retail, Prime Video and Human Resources (HR) departments.

“Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm – where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, said, cited in the agency report.

In October 2025, Amazon cut 14,000 white-collar jobs as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy highlighted the need for the tech giant to reduce its excessive bureaucracy via trimming operational-level roles and reducing the number of managers in the firm.

The mistaken notice A recent CNBC report suggested that Amazon mistakenly sent a notice via an internal email to some of its employees acknowledging “organisational changes” at the company.

“Changes like this are hard on everyone,” Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of applied AI solutions at AWS, wrote in the email, cited in the news portal's report. “These decisions are difficult and are made thoughtfully as we position our organisation and AWS for future success.”

According to a Reuters report, the notice appeared to have been sent prematurely to Amazon Web Services (AWS) employees, a day before the next round of Amazon layoffs.