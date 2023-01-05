Amazon layoffs to hit over 18,000 workers, the most in recent tech wave

The trend has affected companies such as Amazon and others that have acknowledged they grew too quickly in many cases. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said it would cut more than 11,000 workers, or 13% of its staff, adding to layoffs at Lyft Inc., HP Inc. and other tech companies. On Wednesday, Salesforce Inc. said that it was laying off 10% of its workforce. Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff said the business-software provider hired too many people as revenue surged earlier in the pandemic. “I take responsibility for that," he said.

