Amazon layoffs: Which departments will get affected as e-commerce giant cuts jobs?

US-based tech and e-commerce giant Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts next week, as part of its broader goal of trimming its workforce by 30,000, according to news agency Reuters.

In October last year, the company slashed around 14,000 white-collar jobs, which accounted for roughly half of Amazon's 30,000 target. This time though, the total layoffs are expected to be roughly the same as last year and could begin as soon as Tuesday, the agency report said.

The reduction in roles will impact multiple departments across the Jeff Bezos-owned company. This marks one of the major layoffs happening at the start of the new year, indicating that last year's job-cut spree has continued into 2026.

Which departments will be affected? The mass layoffs are expected to impact employees who are serving in the company's Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video and human resources divisions, known as People Experience and Technology, said people aware of the development, although the full scope remains unclear.

The sources further cautioned that the plan is not yet final, and the details could change, the agency reported.

The full 30,000 jobs would represent a small portion of Amazon’s 1.58 million employees, but nearly 10% of the company's corporate workforce. The majority of Amazon’s workers are employed in fulfillment centers and warehouses.

This move would also mark the largest layoff in Amazon’s three-decade history. The last time it trimmed such a massive number of jobs was in 2022, where around 27,000 employees were affected.

AI integration triggers job cuts During the job cuts in October, the online retailer cited the rise of artificial intelligence software as a key reason for the decision. However, CEO Andy Jassy later told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the reduction was “not really financially driven and it’s not even really AI-driven.”

Jassy also noted that “it’s culture,” meaning the company has too much bureaucracy, referring to the layoffs. “You end up with a lot more people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers,” he added.

He had said earlier in 2025 that he expected Amazon’s corporate workforce to undergo a reduction over time as a result of efficiencies gained from the integration of AI in its workforce.