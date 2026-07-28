Amazon layoffs: Why is it gutting Nova AI models for one system?

Three years after Andy Jassy told staff that Amazon would chase artificial general intelligence with the same urgency as its biggest rivals, the company is narrowing that ambition down to a single wager: one frontier model, built by one team, backed by the bulk of its computing budget, Business Insider reported. Getting there has meant layoffs at Amazon, a shuttered research lab, and the slow retirement of a model family Amazon once treated as its flagship.

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Amazon is set to report quarterly earnings on Thursday after its shares declined for five consecutive trading days. However, sentiment among retail traders on Stocktwits remained firmly bullish over the last 24 hours.

How Amazon Artificial General Intelligence dream began The story starts in 2023, when Andy Jassy personally pushed for Amazon to compete at the cutting edge of AI research, a move that led to six new research groups being spun up almost immediately.

A dedicated Artificial General Intelligence organisation, AGI, was created to house them, with long-serving Alexa executive Rohit Prasad installed at the top.

UnderRohit Prasad, Amazon spread its resources wide. Text models, image generators, video tools: the company wanted a presence in each category, and it built the Nova family to deliver on that.

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The strategy looked to be paying off as recently as last year's re:Invent conference, when AWS put Nova Omni 2 forward as its flagship multimodal reasoning system.

Amazon narrows AI focus, retires most Nova models That breadth is now being dismantled. Business Insider report says Amazon has begun winding down most of its flagship Nova models, among them the high-end Premier and Omni systems, the Reel video tool and the Canvas image generator.

Inside Amazon, engineers have taken to describing these products as being in "KTLO", shorthand for "keep the lights on": the software still runs for existing customers, but nobody is actively building on it anymore.

That shift traces back to a leadership change. Rohit Prasad left Amazon in December 2025, and the following month the AGI organisation was folded into the portfolio of senior vice-president Peter DeSantis, sitting alongside the company's silicon and quantum computing divisions.

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Business Insider report citing people familiar with the situation, describe DeSantis as taking a far narrower view of AI strategy than his predecessor, pulling engineering talent and computing resources away from a scattered set of model families and pointing them instead at a much smaller number of frontier-scale efforts.

Amazon's new AI bet: Frontier Model Research That smaller set has effectively become one project. Frontier Model Research, or FMR, was originally set up within AGI as a longer-term research effort, but it has since become the organisation's overriding priority.

The group is now run by researcher Pieter Abbeel, who arrived at Amazon through its acquisition of the robotics start-up Covariant and took over FMR after Rohit Prasad's exit.

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Under Abbeel, Amazon is building a new flagship foundation model that is expected to be unveiled at this year's re:Invent conference in the autumn. Whether it will carry the Nova name has not been decided, according to people familiar with the plans, but the Nova brand has not been abandoned outright.

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Several products remain in active use, including the Nova 2 Sonic and Nova 2 Lite foundation models, the Nova Forge platform for building and customising models, and the Nova Act agent technology, Business Insider reports.

Amazon AI layoffs hit once-untouchable research team The consolidation has come at a cost. Last week's layoffs inside the AGI organisation, and the closure of AGI Lab alongside them, blindsided many staff, according to BI report, largely because frontier-research roles had long been treated as some of the most prized jobs in the company.

AGI ran its own levelling and compensation structure, separate from the rest of Amazon, specifically to compete for AI talent.

AGI Lab itself had only existed since 2024, formed after Amazon hired most of the founding team behind the AI start-up Adept and licensed its technology. David Luan, one of Adept's co-founders, led the lab's long-term research work until he left Amazon in February. The lab was formally shut down last week as part of the same restructuring that produced the layoffs.

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Amazon has offered little clarity on what comes next for the Nova lineup, and that uncertainty has spread through the wider division as the frontier project absorbs more attention and resources, Business Insider reports.