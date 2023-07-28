Amazon lays off hundred employees working in Fresh Grocery stores as part of restructuring plan1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores, eliminating ‘zone lead’ roles as part of a restructuring plan. The company did not disclose how many employees would be affected. Amazon operates 44 Fresh grocery stores and also owns Whole Food
As a part of its restructuring plan, Amazon has laid of its employees working in its Fresh Grocery stores in the US. The company is eliminating the “zone lead" roles for its workforce, confirmed Amazon on Thursday.
