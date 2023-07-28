As a part of its restructuring plan, Amazon has laid of its employees working in its Fresh Grocery stores in the US. The company is eliminating the “zone lead" roles for its workforce, confirmed Amazon on Thursday.

"Zone lead" is a lower-level management position in its grocery stores that, among other this, manage associates and deals with customer issues. Till now there has been no clear announcement about the number of people losing their jobs because of the decision. According to a Washington ost report, as many as 100 fresh employees would be let go under this round of lay offs.

“Like any retailer, we periodically assess our stores' organizational needs and make decisions to increase efficiencies for our employees and deliver customer value," Amazon spokesperson Jessica Martin said in a prepared statement. “As a result, we've decided to evolve our in-store staffing and operations model to better serve our customers and teams."

The retailer said it will work with affected employees to help them find new roles within the company and employees who leave Amazon will be given severance.