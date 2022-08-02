Amazon leases Mumbai industrial land from L&T for data centre

“The Mumbai datacenter market currently holds enough capacity to absorb the potentially massive data requirements that are bound to arise in a market such as India. Around 700MWof data center capacity in this market is either under-construction or still to be commissioned. The Data Protection Bill when finalized, will be a pivotal point in the evolution of the Indian data center market and will dictate market volumes going forward," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at property advisory Knight Frank India.