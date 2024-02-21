Amazon looking to launch low-priced fashion and lifestyle products vertical in India
Amazon Bazaar has initiated the onboarding process for sellers, urging them to list unbranded fashion and lifestyle products, including apparel, watches, shoes, jewellery, and luggage, priced below ₹600
United States e-commerce giant, Amazon, is set to venture into a new market segment — low-priced fashion and lifestyle — with the launch of Amazon Bazaar, targeting the Indian value customer, as per an Economic Times report. The move comes as demand for mass-market products slows down and Amazon faces a deceleration in its own growth.