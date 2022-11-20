Amazon looks to sparrow to carry its robotics ambitions5 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 06:09 PM IST
- The e-commerce giant plans to use the new robot and others to automate more of its warehouses during a period of cost cutting
In a brightly lighted warehouse tucked along an industrial road about 45 minutes west of Boston, a yellow-plated, gooseneck-like mechanical arm stretched one recent morning and plucked a plastic jar holding a powdered drink mix out of a yellow box. The device rose up, spun around with a loud whirring sound and gently placed the jar a few feet away into a gray bin.