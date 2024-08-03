Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Amazon loses $134 billion in market value as its share price slumped 8.8%, Jeff Bezos loses $15.2 billion of net worth
BREAKING NEWS

Amazon loses $134 billion in market value as its share price slumped 8.8%, Jeff Bezos loses $15.2 billion of net worth

Livemint

AAmazon loses $134 billion in market value as its share price slumped 8.8%

Mint Image

Amazon shares slipped 8.8 percent on August 2, due to the broader market trend, and erased $134 billion of the tech company's market value, Bloomberg reported.

Billionaire founder Jeff Bezos himself — one of the richest people on earth — saw $15.2 billion of his net worth removed to settle at a still pretty $191.5 billion, due to the share slump, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Notably, this is the third-worst such wipeout for Bezos, after he lost $36 billion in April 2019 following divorce announcement, and later in April 2022, when Amazon shares slipped 14 per cent, it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.