Amazon shares slipped 8.8 percent on August 2, due to the broader market trend, and erased $134 billion of the tech company's market value, Bloomberg reported.

Billionaire founder Jeff Bezos himself — one of the richest people on earth — saw $15.2 billion of his net worth removed to settle at a still pretty $191.5 billion, due to the share slump, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI).

Notably, this is the third-worst such wipeout for Bezos, after he lost $36 billion in April 2019 following divorce announcement, and later in April 2022, when Amazon shares slipped 14 per cent, it added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…