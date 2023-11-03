Amazon made $1 billion by secretly raising price using algorithm, alleges US FTC
Amazon created a “secret algorithm internally code named 'Project Nessie' to identify specific products for which it predicts other online stores will follow Amazon's price increases… Amazon used Project Nessie to extract more than a billion dollars directly from Americans' pocketbooks,” FTC said.
Online retail giant Amazon.com used illegal strategies to raise prices and boost profits, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in a new court filing on Thursday. The FTC had filed a lawsuit in September, details of which were revealed on Thursday when a version of the lawsuit with fewer redactions was made public in US District Court in Seattle.