Amazon makes Mac commitment, opening door to Apple developers

Amazon makes Mac commitment, opening door to Apple developers2 min read . 11:37 AM IST
- Amazon’s cloud-computing arm is installing Macs, allowing software for Apple devices to be created and tested remotely
Tech giants Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. are joining forces to support the growing number of companies developing apps and other software for Apple devices.
Under the agreement disclosed Monday, Amazon is making Apple computers available through Amazon Web Services, its cloud-computing business—enabling Apple developers to make and fully test apps remotely, rather than having to buy and maintain their own versions of the machines.
