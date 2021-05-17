Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon makes push to reduce worker injuries

Amazon makes push to reduce worker injuries

AFP Photo
4 min read . 06:30 PM IST SEBASTIAN HERRERA, The Wall Street Journal

  • Online retailer rolls out safety videos, on-the-job stretching exercises and staff meditation zones

Amazon.com Inc. is establishing a program focused on improving the health and wellness of its hourly warehouse staffers, after years of criticism over worker safety at its depots and a pledge by Chief Executive Jeff Bezos to offer a better vision for employees.

The company said Monday that its new program, called WorkingWell, aims to better educate some of its employees on how to avoid workplace injuries and improve mental health on the job. The online retailer began testing parts of the program two years ago and plans to expand it to 1,000 facilities by the end of the year, said Heather MacDougall, vice president of world-wide workplace health and safety at Amazon. The company said it aims to cut recordable incidents in half by 2025. The program has been in 350 sites in North America and Europe.

