Amazon, Marriott, Hilton, 37 other companies pledge to hire 13,000 refugees

Amazon Inc, Marriott International hotel company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc are among companies that have pledged to hire 13,000 refugees in Europe, ahead of World Refugee Day. The companies have pledged to hire refugees, especially women who fled war torn Ukraine, reported AP .

The report stated that Companies are hoping refugees can fill staffing needs after the economy bounced back from the pandemic. In Europe, unemployment is at its lowest since the euro currency was introduced in 1999.

The take on refugees come a day after alleged 300 refugees from Pakistan drowned in a rusty trawler miles ahead of entering Greece, Europe. According to reports, the trawler was overcrowded that caused the drowning.

A Covid-19 pandemic, a severe economic crisis, dwindling conditions in several countries replete with violence, war and imminent poverty has brought forth the disheartening issue of refugee crisis.

While several European Union countries, Britain has brought forth the issue of illegal immigration and passed bills to tighten curbs on illegal immigrants, more nad more people flee their place of birth in search of a safer future, a better future.

“Every number is a story of an individual family who left everything, seeking safety, seeking protection and wanting to be able to rebuild as quickly as possible," AP quoted Kelly Clements, UN deputy high commissioner for refugees.

Clements has mentioned that 110 million people have been displaced worldwide, with an estimated 12 million from Ukraine, nearly half of whom are living in Europe after the continent’s largest movement of refugees since World War II.

More than 40 corporations have pledged that they will hire, connect to work or train a total of 250,000 refugees, with 13,680 of them getting jobs directly in those companies.

In the new round, Amazon leads the pack, vowing to hire at least 5,000 refugees over the next three years in Europe, followed by Marriott and Hilton with 1,500 each, Starbucks and ISS with 1,000 each, and smaller commitments from brands like Adidas, Starbucks, L’Oreal, PepsiCo, and Hyatt.

Amazon vice president Ofori Agboka has said that vast majority of jobs will be hourly roles at fulfilment and storage centers and in transport and delivery, reported AP.

Further, Marriott’s jobs will largely be hourly positions like housekeepers, kitchen staff and front desk attendants.

(With inputs from AP)