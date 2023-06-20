Amazon, Marriott, Hilton, 37 other companies pledge to hire 13,000 refugees

Amazon, Marriott, Hilton, 37 other companies pledge to hire 13,000 refugees2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 06:06 PM IST
More than 40 corporations including Louis Vuitton, Adidas, Starbucks, L’Oreal, PepsiCo, and Hyatt have pledged that they will hire, connect to work or train a total of 250,000 refugees, with 13,680 of them getting jobs directly in those companies.
Amazon Inc, Marriott International hotel company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc are among companies that have pledged to hire 13,000 refugees in Europe, ahead of World Refugee Day. The companies have pledged to hire refugees, especially women who fled war torn Ukraine, reported AP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×