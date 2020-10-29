Amazon may move HC to enforce order

Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act permits interim measures for relief by way of an application before the commencement of the arbitral proceedings or after the pronouncement of an award but before its enforcement. The other option for Amazon is filing a civil suit in a high court. “But this would be unlikely as it is not as effective as a Section 9 process and there is even a recent Supreme Court ruling that has established a clear path to be followed in international arbitration cases," added Neelakantan. “Future must approach an Indian high court if it wants the SIAC ruling to be set aside or if it wants to stop Amazon from filing any case if it chooses to go ahead with the RIL deal despite SIAC’s ruling," said the first person.