Amazon may not look like Amazon for a while

But that bottom-line story has taken a hit of late. Amazon’s operating margins are on track to close this year at just over 2%—less than half of last year’s level. The heavy infrastructure investments have also resulted in negative free cash flow this year, which isn’t expected to recover on an annual basis until 2023. That is a poor setting for flights of fancy; Amazon’s Alexa business now makes flying drones for the home and even a robot called Astro that sells for $1,000. The company still offers both of those products on an invitation-only basis—indicating that it at least hasn’t filled its warehouses with speculative products hoping for buyers. But such efforts still cost time and money, and Amazon has less of both for now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}