Amazon may not look like Amazon for a while
- Tech giant has a long history of making big-but-calculated bets, but shrinking margins leave less room to experiment.
The Everything Store can no longer try to do everything.
Amazon is hardly alone among tech giants cinching their belts. But the latest move stands out as the storied tech giant possibly going after some sacred cows. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday morning that Amazon has launched a “cost-cutting review" that is focusing on unprofitable business units. Among those is the Alexa business, which covers Amazon’s pioneering voice-recognition technology and the now myriad devices that use it. Documents reviewed by the Journal suggest that Amazon’s hardware business that includes Alexa runs operating losses in the neighborhood of $5 billion a year.
That is an eye-popping number even for a company now generating $500 billion a year in revenue. Amazon has a long track record of making seemingly big bets that actually don’t endanger the company; even its famous flop of a smartphone in 2014 caused only an embarrassing write-down of $170 million—less than a day’s worth of Amazon’s revenue at the time.
And while current speculative ventures also don’t rank as bet-the-company risks, Amazon simply has less to play with these days. The company’s shrinking retail sales—the result of twin pressures of a slowing economy and more people preferring to shop with their feet—have combined with an overbuild of the company’s fulfillment capacity to pressure the company’s already thin margins. Amazon’s North American retail segment, which accounts for the bulk of the company’s revenue, has lost money on an operating basis for the past three quarters and is expected to close the year in the red. That segment hasn’t lost money on an annual basis since Amazon began breaking it out in its financial statements in 2013, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Amazon’s AWS cloud business is also not providing the cushion that it used to. Growth there is slowing, both due to its growing heft (AWS now ranks second only to Microsoft in annual revenue among software companies) and a reduction in overall spending among corporate IT managers having to watch their own bills. AWS revenue grew 27% year over year in the third quarter—its slowest pace on record—and analysts expect the business to end this year with 30% growth, which is a 7-point deceleration from the previous year.
Amazon’s shares jumped 12% on the cost-review news Thursday—a standout even among the market’s huge gains for the day. Amazon’s profitability has become a key metric for investors as the company’s now massive size makes sustained double-digit growth less likely.
But that bottom-line story has taken a hit of late. Amazon’s operating margins are on track to close this year at just over 2%—less than half of last year’s level. The heavy infrastructure investments have also resulted in negative free cash flow this year, which isn’t expected to recover on an annual basis until 2023. That is a poor setting for flights of fancy; Amazon’s Alexa business now makes flying drones for the home and even a robot called Astro that sells for $1,000. The company still offers both of those products on an invitation-only basis—indicating that it at least hasn’t filled its warehouses with speculative products hoping for buyers. But such efforts still cost time and money, and Amazon has less of both for now.