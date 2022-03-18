Amazon  may  seek  wilful defaulter tag for Future

Amazon may seek wilful defaulter tag for Future3 min read . 12:30 AM IST
- E-com firm may ask RBI to intervene in move aimed at forcing banks to act
- Reliance Industries takeover of stores is likely to hurt Future Group’s cash flows
MUMBAI : Amazon.com Inc. may ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to get lenders to declare Future Retail Ltd as a wilful defaulter over non-payment of loans worth ₹15,000 crore, two people directly aware of the matter said.
The e-commerce giant’s decision is aimed at pressuring banks to act against Future Retail after it defaulted on payments despite a loan recast last year.
The move comes after entities linked to Reliance Industries Ltd took possession of hundreds of department stores run by Future Retail after terminating their leases. With the stores at prized locations being taken over by Reliance, lenders to Future Retail may not have enough assets left to recover loans they made to the Kishore Biyani-controlled company.
Reliance’s takeover of the stores follows Amazon’s blocking of Future Group’s plan to sell its retail and wholesale assets to Reliance Industries for ₹24,713 crore. The US company claims a clause in an investment agreement with Future Group bars the latter from selling assets to specified entities, including Reliance Industries.
“Amazon feels that the banking regulator’s intervention will make the lenders act decisively,’’ one of the two people said, requesting anonymity.
Spokespeople for Amazon, Future Group and Reliance Industries didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.
Mint reported on 14 February that Future Group’s lenders agreed to halt the sale of Future Retail’s small-format stores until the top court pronounces its order in a case between Amazon and the founders of Future Group over the sale of assets to Reliance Industries.
“What is worrisome from Amazon’s perspective is that despite the pendency of the case in the Supreme Court and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s October 2020 order restraining Future from taking any step to alienate any asset without Amazon’s consent, Reliance started taking over sub-leased premises of Future for missing ₹2,300 crore worth of repayments to a subsidiary of Reliance, with which Future entered into sub-lease agreements in March last year for running Big Bazaar stores," the second person added, also requesting anonymity.
The takeover would significantly hurt Future Retail’s ability to repay banks, according to Amazon. “Future has already defaulted on repayments. This whole arrangement of lease transfers seems to be pre-planned and clearly amount to wilful default by Future Group. RBI’s intervention has become imperative now," the person said.
In its annual report for the year ended 31 March, Future Retail stated that “the company does not face a liquidity risk with regards to lease liabilities as the current assets to meet obligations to lease liabilities as and when they fall due." According to regulations, an entity that does not repay loans either wilfully or due to their acts leading to inability to repay is termed a wilful defaulter. Under the current laws, wilful defaulters are not allowed to legally enter or be a part of the same type of business again. They are also debarred from accesing institutional finance.
On 25 January, Future Retail filed a non-maintainable writ against RBI and others before the Supreme Court, seeking reliefs in relation to the declaration of the company as a non-performing asset by the banks and the RBI, and sought additional time to transfer its retail assets in terms of a one-time restructuring resolution framework for covid-19 related stresses.
