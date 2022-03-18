Amazon  may  seek  wilful defaulter tag for Future

In its annual report for the year ended 31 March, Future Retail stated that “the company does not face a liquidity risk with regards to lease liabilities as the current assets to meet obligations to lease liabilities as and when they fall due." According to regulations, an entity that does not repay loans either wilfully or due to their acts leading to inability to repay is termed a wilful defaulter. Under the current laws, wilful defaulters are not allowed to legally enter or be a part of the same type of business again. They are also debarred from accesing institutional finance.