Amazon may slash up to 1,000 jobs in India under global cuts, says report – which departments will be impacted?

Amazon layoffs: The e-commerce giant may cut nearly 800 to 1,000 corporate roles in India as part of its plans to reduce its global workforce, according to a report by The Economic Times, citing people aware of the development.

The number of job cuts could exceed 1,000, the report adds, as Amazon confirms 14,000 job cuts globally amid its increasing focus on artificial intelligence.

The Amazon layoffs in India will impact employees who report to its global teams, spanning departments such as finance, marketing, human resources and tech, people familiar with the development told ET.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

Amazon's global workforce reduction plans On Tuesday, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, announced 14,000 layoffs, months after CEO Andy Jassy warned that AI would reduce the company’s workforce.

In June, CEO Jassy indicated that Amazon plans to reduce its workforce amid its increasing use of artificial intelligence to finish work usually done by human beings.

“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets,” Galetti said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Amazon's confirmation comes as reports emerged that the e-commerce major could cut nearly 30,000 jobs, marking its largest job cut since late 2022, when it started to eliminate around 27,000 positions.

Are more layoffs likely? Galetti hinted at more layoffs, noting Amazon's plans to hire in key areas in 2026.

“Looking ahead to 2026, as Andy talked about earlier this year, we expect to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places we can remove layers, increase ownership, and realise efficiency gains," Galetti said.

Highlighting the reason for layoffs, “Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well. What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.”

What should affected employees expect? Galetti assured that the company is “offering most employees 90 days (the timing will vary some based on local laws) to look for a new role internally, and recruiting teams will prioritise internal candidates to help as many people as possible find new roles within Amazon.”