Home >Companies >News >Amazon, McDonald’s, others woo scarce hourly workers with higher pay

Amazon, McDonald’s, others woo scarce hourly workers with higher pay

Many are raising wages or adding perks to entice workers away from other jobs or off the sidelines of the labor market
5 min read . 05:02 PM IST Sebastian Herrera, The Wall Street Journal

Amazon is set to add 75,000 jobs, McDonald’s says it will boost wages as U.S. labor market tightens

The fight is on for lower-wage workers.

Some of the biggest U.S. employers of entry-level workers are adding tens of thousands of new positions as the economy roars back from the coronavirus pandemic. Many are raising wages or adding perks to entice workers away from other jobs or off the sidelines of the labor market.

