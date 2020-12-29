Amazon Mega Salary Days sale to begin on 1 Jan: Here are the top offers

To kickstart the new year, Amazon has announced its 'Mega Salary Days' sale in India for buyers with top deals and offers on cameras, laptops, desktops, tablets, headphones, accessories, TVs, refrigerators, Appliances, Furniture, auto products, washing machines, and more.

The e-commerce giant has said that its 'Mega Salary Days' will begin on 1 January it will go on until 3 January.

Buyers can avail affordable finance options and several bank offers on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards as well as no-cost EMI and exchange offers during the sale.

With this, buyers will be eligible to get a 10% instant discount up to ₹1,250 and up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions.

List of the offers that will be live on Friday:

1) Refrigerators will be available at a starting price of ₹6,490.

2) Up to 40% off on large appliances and up to 35% off on wide-range washing machines.

3) Headphones will see up to 50 percent off during the 'Meda Salary Days' on Amazon.in.

4) Brands like Daikin, LG, Sanyo and Voltas will provide up to 35% off on air conditioners.

5) Soundbars from Boat, JBL, Mi and others will be up for grabs with up to 30% off.

6) DSLR, mirrorless, and point and shoot cameras will be available at a starting price of ₹27,990.

7) Smartwatches and fitness trackers would be up for grabs with up to 40% off, while tablets with up to 30% off.

8) Up to 40% of on Microwaves and Chimneys for smoke-free kitchens.

9) Up to 30% off on Televisions with up to 25% off on 32-inch TVs.

10) Apart from gadgets and appliances, the 'Amazon Salary Days' will also witness discounts on sports products, automotive, furniture, home and decor, and professional tools.

