From Amazon to Microsoft, tech layoffs to affect over 80,000 amid AI-led restructuring

E-commerce giant Amazon on October 28 said that it is laying off 14,000 employees as it seeks to reduce bureaucracy and increase investment in artificial intelligence (AI), according to reports.
Amazon in an official statement called the job cuts a “continuation” to strengthen operations by “further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we're investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers' current and future needs,” AFP reported.
Earlier today, Reuters and Fortune cited sources to report that the retail and tech company is would fire a total of 30,000 corporate employees globally — its largest layoffs since late 2022, when it cut 27,000 roles. Amazon employs around 15 lakh people overall, of which 3.5 lakh are corporate employees.
The statement, signed by Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, read: “While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles.”
Galetti added that AI is the “most transformative technology we've seen since the Internet”, adding that “it's enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before”, the AFP report added.
“Looking ahead to 2026, we expect to continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places we can remove layers, increase ownership, and realise efficiency gains,” she stated.
Notably, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been vocal about AI adoption, stating that those who fail to adapt would be left behind. In June, in a company memo he wrote, “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company.”
Amazon is joining the ranks of big tech who have in the recent months shaved staffing strength as increased investment in AI reshapes the industry. Overall, at least 81,445 jobs have been directly impacted due to AI-led restructuring.
(With inputs from Agencies)