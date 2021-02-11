Amazon moves SC in Future Retail-Reliance Industries case

Amazon contended that the Delhi high court’s division bench, according to the arbitration Act, did not have the authority to entertain Future Retail Ltd’s (FRL’s) appeal against the e-commerce giant. Neither did it have the authority to pass any interim order that acted against the Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s 25 October emergency arbitration order that restrained Future Group from taking any step towards the asset sale deal with RIL, Amazon argued.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}