Amazon moves SC to stop Future Retail from holding shareholder meet

On 29 August last year, debt-laden Future Group announced the sale of its retail and wholesale assets to RIL’s subsidiaries for ₹24,713 crore, prompting Amazon to approach the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on grounds that its investment agreement with Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd, a Biyani firm, bars FRL from selling its assets to RIL. An SIAC emergency order blocked the sale, triggering a legal battle in India between Amazon and Future regarding the enforceability of the order. Since then, the Singapore tribunal has heard both parties, and a final order is expected in the next two weeks.