Amazon Music to hike prices of THESE subscription plans2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Amazon Music: The new prices starts on February 21 and customers will begin seeing the updated pricing on their bill following that date.
E-commerce giant Amazon will increase the prices of some music subscription plans from February, the company announced on Thursday. Amazon.com posted the update on the company's FAQ page of its website.