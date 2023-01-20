E-commerce giant Amazon will increase the prices of some music subscription plans from February, the company announced on Thursday. Amazon.com posted the update on the company's FAQ page of its website.

The price of Amazon Music's ‘Unlimited Individual Plan’ will be increased by $1 to $10.99 per month, while its 'Unlimited Individual Student Plan' will go up to $5.99 from $4.99 per month, the page read as seen by Reuters.

It said that the new prices starts on February 21 and customers will begin seeing the updated pricing on their bill following that date.

According to a Verge report, Amazon raised its music streaming service's price for Amazon Prime members in last May. The e-commerce company also raised the price of its annual US Prime subscriptions by 17% in February last year, looking to offset higher costs for shipping and wages. It subsequently raised prices in Europe in July, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video will premiere a reality docu-series called Cinema Marte Dum Tak today, 20 January.

With the success of Bigg Boss and Shark Tank on Voot and SonyLIV, respectively, a growing number of streaming services are tapping the non-fiction genre to widen their audience base. They are drawing viewers through original non-fiction shows as well as by onboarding reality shows appearing on TV channels on to digital platforms.

Media industry experts said non-fiction could see newer formats on streaming platforms and marquee properties could draw audiences sitting on the fence to subscribe to these services.

About 76% of the platform’s Indian subscribers watched a documentary title between the September quarter of 2020 and the June quarter of 2021 and they also watched over 50% more Netflix original documentary content on average over the same period in 2018. Reality show Indian Matchmaking has featured on the top 10 list of countries such as the US, India and the UAE.

(With Reuters inputs)