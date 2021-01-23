Amazon needs electric vehicles, too

One reason such calculations are possible is that vans don’t typically need the long driving ranges required of passenger cars. The race to make affordable electric cars is hamstrung by the expense of batteries big enough to assuage consumers’ reasonable desire to head off for a weekend without worrying about running out of juice. By contrast, vans are often driven around cities for predictable distances and can be recharged overnight at depots. Fleet owners are much less likely than consumers to buy vehicles with batteries bigger than they need.