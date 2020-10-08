Amazon notice to Future on RIL deal

Amazon.com Inc. has sent a legal notice to Kishore Biyani-led Future Group over its ₹24,700-crore asset sale to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, calling it a breach of a 2019 agreement between Amazon and Future.

In a notice sent on Monday, the multinational online retailer said that the sale violated the non-compete agreement and several related clauses mentioned in an August 2019 contract through which it had bought a 49% stake in Future Coupons, a subsidiary of Future Group.

Three people familiar with the development confirmed the development, adding that Amazon has also kept both the stock market regulator and the stock exchanges informed.

“Yes, we have initiated proceedings to enforce our contractual rights. It will be inappropriate for us to provide any more details relating to the matter as the matter is sub judice," an Amazon Inc. spokesperson said.

An email query sent to Future Group remained unanswered.

“Future Group was supposed to take Amazon’s formal approval before entering any type of deal with any entity directly or indirectly associated with control/management of any type of retail business," said the first person, who is aware of Amazon’s stance.

“A clause between Future Group and Amazon clearly stated that Future Group could not sell any asset within 10 years of the deal with Amazon. The right of first refusal (RoFR) was on Biyani’s own shares," this person added.

“The Future Group had formally approached Amazon first, asking it to buy the retail business of Future Group. But, technically, it is not possible. Amazon was well-informed about the deal process with Reliance Retail Ventures, a seconf person said.

“Only after holding extensive discussions with Amazon, the deal with Reliance Retail Ventures was entered upon," the person added.

“Also, the agreement with Amazon clearly states that the right of first refusal can be exercised only after three years and before 10 years of the deal with Amazon. So, technically, there may not be much strength in Amazon’s legal argument. Future Group is in constant dialogue with Amazon, and the issue should get resolved in the next week or so," the person added.

In August, Reliance Retail Ventures said that it will acquire the retail, wholesale and logistics business of debt-laden Future Group.

Amazon acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons in August last year.

As part of the investment, it got the rights to acquire Biyani’s promoter group stake in Future Retail at a future date.

“As part of the agreement, Amazon has been granted a call option," an exchange filing by Future Retail had said

“This call option allows Amazon to acquire all or part of the promoters’ shareholding in Future Retail Ltd, and is exercisable between the third to the 10th years, in certain circumstances, subject to applicable law," the exchange filing by Future Retail had added.

With the acquisition of the retail business of Future Group, Reliance Retail has become one of the biggest competitors to Amazon and Walmart Inc. owned Flipkart in India.

As a part of the agreement between Future Group and Amazon last year, the promoters had agreed to certain transfer restrictions on their shares in Future Retail, including restrictions to not transfer shares to specified persons, a right of first refusal in favour of Amazon and so on.

Madhurima Nandy and Suneera Tandon contributed to the story.

