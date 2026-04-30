Amazon Now’s India orders growing 25% every month: CEO Andy Jassy

BENGALURU: E-commerce marketplace Amazon’s quick delivery arm, Amazon Now, is seeing its order volume grow 25% month-on-month in India within a year of rollout.
"Amazon Now, which offers delivery in 30 minutes or less on thousands of items, started last year in India, where orders are increasing 25% month over month, with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency once they start using it,” said Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.com, in the company's March quarter analysts call on Thursday.
Launched in pilot mode in Bengaluru in December 2024 and expanded to Mumbai and Delhi in mid-2025, the 30-minute delivery service is now live in nine countries, with further rollouts planned.
In India, Amazon Now is planning expansion to 100 cities, backed by a network of over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres, with a focus on non-metros such as Mangaluru, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh and Meerut, said Harsh Goyal, vice president (everyday essentials) at Amazon India, in a statement earlier this week.
The push is part of Amazon India’s broader plan to invest over ₹2,800 crore to expand logistics network, improve associate safety, and boost its operations network across the country.
Amazon has also committed to investing more than $35 billion in India by 2030 focusing on business expansion and other measures such as AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation.
“This investment builds on the company's ₹2,000 crore investment in 2025, which enabled the launch of 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India,” the company said last week.
The quick commerce landscape in India has grown increasingly competitive, with rivals stepping up investments and scale. Eternal-owned Blinkit and Swiggy’s Instamart are growing rapidly and expanding coverage, while Zepto filed draft papers with the public markets regulator Sebi in December.
Meanwhile, Reliance Retail’s JioMart has accelerated its quick delivery push, using its supply chain and merchant network to deepen reach and improve unit economics.
India has emerged at the forefront of quick commerce commerce globally, scaling to $10-11 billion gross merchandise value (GMV), supported by structural factors such as high population density, low manpower and real estate costs, and low online grocery penetration, according to an April 2026 report by Bain & Company and Flipkart.
Quick commerce accounted for 16-17% of the total e-retail GMV in 2025, which was slightly higher than other markets, including China, the report stated.
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
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