Amazon's rise to the top of corporate America has been a remarkable journey, but its founder Jeff Bezos has never believed that the company is invincible. Even as the e-commerce giant grew into one of the world's most valuable businesses, Bezos warned employees that Amazon would one day fail and go bankrupt.

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That warning has resurfaced as Amazon clinched the No. 1 spot on the 2026 Fortune 500 list for the first time, ending Walmart's 13-year run at the top. The achievement puts Amazon in a select group of companies that have led the annual ranking of America's largest corporations by revenue.

But history offers a sobering reminder of Bezos' prediction. Of the four companies that have occupied the No. 1 spot on the Fortune 500, one has already gone through bankruptcy — General Motors (GM).

Jeff Bezos warned Amazon could go bankrupt Bezos' warning came in November 2018, when he was still Amazon's CEO. Addressing employees at an all-hands meeting, he reportedly said the company was not too big to fail and predicted that Amazon would eventually go bankrupt.

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"Amazon is not too big to fail. In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus years," Bezos said, according to a recording heard by CNBC.

The statement was a stark reminder that size, market dominance and financial success do not necessarily guarantee a company's survival. Bezos believed Amazon's longevity would depend on how well it continued to serve customers and adapt to changing business conditions.

Amazon has now crossed the period Bezos cited as the typical lifespan of large companies, but his warning remains relevant as the company continues to expand across e-commerce, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advertising and other businesses.

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Amazon becomes No. 1 on Fortune 500 for the first time Amazon secured the top position on the 2026 Fortune 500 list for the first time this year, dethroning Walmart, which had held the No. 1 spot for 13 consecutive years.

The milestone marks a significant moment in Amazon's history, placing it among a small group of companies that have led the Fortune 500 since the list was first published in 1955. Over its 72 editions, only four companies have occupied the top position — General Motors, Exxon Mobil, Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon's journey to the top began more than three decades ago. Bezos registered the domain name amazon.com in June 1994 for his online bookstore, which he had incorporated the same month as Cadabra Inc. The company eventually evolved into one of the world's biggest technology and retail businesses.

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However, Bezos' long-term outlook for Amazon has always been tempered by the possibility of failure.

General Motors is the only Fortune 500 No. 1 to have gone bankrupt General Motors, which topped the inaugural Fortune 500 list in 1955, held the top position for decades before filing for bankruptcy in June 2009. Its bankruptcy was the largest involving an industrial company in US history.

The automaker's collapse followed years of financial difficulties, mounting losses and structural challenges. By the end of 2009, GM had undergone a dramatic restructuring, with three CEOs during the year, plans to discontinue four brands — Pontiac, Saturn, Hummer and Saab — and the US government emerging as its largest shareholder following the bailout.

The bankruptcy, however, did not spell the end of General Motors. The company emerged from bankruptcy, restructured its operations and continued its business, eventually returning to the Fortune 500.

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GM's experience underscores the distinction between bankruptcy and the complete disappearance of a business. Companies can use bankruptcy proceedings to reorganise, reduce debt, shed unprofitable operations and rebuild their businesses.

What Jeff Bezos said companies must do to survive Bezos has repeatedly argued that Amazon's biggest threat could come from within if the company loses sight of its customers and stops innovating.

In his 2018 address to employees, he said the company needed to remain focused on customers rather than becoming inward-looking.

"If we start to focus on ourselves, instead of focusing on our customers, that will be the beginning of the end. We have to try and delay that day for as long as possible," Bezos said, according to CNBC.

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The same philosophy continues to shape his views on Amazon's long-term survival. In an interview with Fortune this year, Bezos reiterated that complacency, a lack of innovation and an excessive focus on short-term gains could weaken the company.

"If we ever stop obsessing over customers, if we ever stop inventing, if we start making short-term trades," Bezos told Fortune, "we could probably coast for a while, but we would lose."

Amazon's rise to the top of the Fortune 500 may represent a historic achievement, but Bezos' warning highlights the challenge that comes with maintaining that position.