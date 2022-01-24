Amazon offers help, Future unimpressed

After Future Retail missed its 31 December repayment deadline for borrowing worth ₹3,495 crore, the company now has time till 29 January to pay lenders, failing which it will be classified as non-performing. That is because Future Retail’s loans were recast under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6 August 2020 circular that permits a 30-day review period from the date of default for restructured loans. If the company is unable to repay by 29 January, banks would have to set aside more than usual provisions as it would be considered that the account was never recast and had turned NPA on the date of implementation of the resolution plan. In that case, provisions would have to be made as if the recast never occurred, forcing banks to classify the account as “doubtful", requiring at least 25% provisions subsequently. Under RBI rules, banks must classify NPAs into three buckets—substandard, doubtful and loss asset—depending on default duration. As bad loans remain on a bank’s books for longer, the chances of them being recovered also diminish.