Amazon mulls $50 billion investment in OpenAI, report says. What’s in it for both.
Summary
Amazon is in talks to invest up to $50 billion in OpenAI, as part of an overall fund-raising round to raise up to $100 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Amazon.com could be set to make a huge investment in ChatGPT-developer OpenAI. It’s a move that would have big ramifications across the cloud-computing and semiconductor sectors.
