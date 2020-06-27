Amazon, Overstock win lucrative e-commerce portal contracts

The federal government spends about $6 billion annually on these kinds of small purchases, according to GSA figures. That means that the initiative could deliver tens of millions of dollars in fees to the winning companies each year.The government started the program in 2018 but faced objections from trade groups who said the effort appeared tailor-made for the e-commerce giant Amazon.In 2019 the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, an industry group representing retailers, wrote a letter to more than a dozen lawmakers, demanding that the government scale back the program. The group said the GSA’s proposal to raise the maximum limit that federal agencies could buy through the program to $25,000 from $10,000 would unfairly benefit Amazon.