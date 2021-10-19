NEW DELHI : Marketplace Amazon’s Pantry topped YouGov’s Retail Rankings 2021 that mapped the brand salience of grocery retailers in the country, it said on Tuesday.

YouGov Retail Rankings were collated basis an index score for each grocery brand, both online and offline. This score is a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend and reputation over a period of 12 months.

The list of top ten brands is India is based on food and grocery brands, retail chains and delivery services.

Amazon Pantry with a score of 27 topped the ranking.

Future Retail’s Big Bazaar is placed in second in the rankings with a score of 21.1, followed by supermarket chain DMart in the third place. The strong commitment of both the brands towards providing affordable prices may further helped them strengthen their position among the price conscious consumers amid the pandemic, YouGov said.

Flipkart’s e-grocery brand Flipkart Supermart ranked fourth; Tata Digital backed online grocer Big Basket stood fifth in the rankings with a score of 17.1.

Reliance Smart, Grofers and More are the other notable brands to feature in India’s list of top ten brands over the past year, it added. Retail chain Spencer's takes the eighth place in the rankings, followed by its subsidiary brand Nature’s Basket in ninth.

The rankings bolster the dominance of online retailers that have especially seen their business swell in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Amazon Pantry has expanded its pantry service to over 300 cities across the country, providing unparalleled support during the covid-19 pandemic, YouGov said in its ranking statement.

Mint had earlier reported Amazon's plans to scale its grocery offerings this year by expanding its reach within dry grocery and doubling down on the top 50 cities with a wider range.

In February this year—Amazon integrated its pantry service (dry grocery) with instant grocery service Fresh in 10 cities to create an integrated online store with express delivery. In the remaining 290 cities and towns which do not have the Fresh service currently, Pantry will continue to provide dry grocery.

Meanwhile, 2020 was also marked by severe disruptions. Modern trade stores suffered as consumers picked local neighbourhood stores or shopped online. The pandemic also pushed consolidation in the retail sector—with Reliance Industries Ltd agreeing to buy the retail and wholesale assets of debt-ridden Future Group. Tata Group picked up a majority stake in online grocery retailer Big Basket. As a result, competition within the country's organized retail trade has picked up.

