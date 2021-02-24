Amazon partners Mahindra for EVs

Amazon partners Mahindra for EVs2 min read . 06:06 AM IST
Amazon.com Inc.’s India unit agreed to order more electric vehicles (EVs) from Mahindra Electric as part of a plan to boost its local eco-friendly delivery fleet to 10,000 by 2025 and deliver on founder Jeff Bezos’ pledge to eliminate carbon emissions by 2040.
The e-commerce giant said in a statement that it has already deployed Mahindra’s Treo Zor electric three-wheelers in seven cities, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Amazon is likely to source more such vehicles from other manufacturers in India.
