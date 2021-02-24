Subscribe
Amazon partners Mahindra for EVs
Amazon India said the government’s push for adopting EVs with awareness campaigns such as ‘Go Electric’ and steps towards setting up charging infrastructure with the FAME 2 policy has helped the company accelerate and chart its vision for EVs in India. Photo Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Amazon partners Mahindra for EVs

2 min read . 06:06 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

Amazon has deployed M&M’s Treo Zor electric three-wheelers in seven cities

Amazon.com Inc.’s India unit agreed to order more electric vehicles (EVs) from Mahindra Electric as part of a plan to boost its local eco-friendly delivery fleet to 10,000 by 2025 and deliver on founder Jeff Bezos’ pledge to eliminate carbon emissions by 2040.

The e-commerce giant said in a statement that it has already deployed Mahindra’s Treo Zor electric three-wheelers in seven cities, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Amazon is likely to source more such vehicles from other manufacturers in India.

