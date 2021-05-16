To address the growing customer demand and shortage of critical medical equipment, Amazon India is working with sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in India.

Amazon’s global procurement teams are helping interested sellers from India connect with leading global suppliers to enable them to procure oxygen concentrators for customers in need, while simplifying supply chain complexities and facilitating the overall process, the company said in a blog post.

Amazon’s global supply chain network is helping urgently airlift these oxygen concentrators to India for these sellers. The first batch of 1,000 oxygen concentrators have already landed in India and are now available for purchase for consumers and business customers. The rest are expected to come through in the second half of the month, it said.

Sellers on Amazon will be offering oxygen concentrators along with other genuine and high quality products like oxymeters, thermometers, masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants for customers across India.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President Amazon India, said, “We are working at multiple fronts, leveraging our global logistics network and resources to help in India’s fight against COVID-19. In the last few weeks, we have seen up to a 70x increase in search volume for oxygen concentrators and we are collaborating with our sellers to ramp up inventory of critical medical equipment including oxygen concentrators for our customers."

